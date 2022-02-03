Look Away, Tesla Fanboys
Tesla FSD Beta Caught Hitting Something On Camera For The First Time
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Well folks, it’s finally happened. A Tesla using Full-Self Driving Beta, or as we call it Tesla’s Level 2 driver-assist system, ran into something, and it was caught on camera.
Key Details
- YouTuber and FSD Beta Driver AI Addict posted a video that shows the car running into a bollard that is used to protect a bike lane.
- Musk himself has claimed FSD Beta has yet to have an accident last month.
- This wasn’t the first and certainly will not be the last time a Tesla using FSD Beta runs into something.
