Look Away, Tesla Fanboys

Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com

Tesla FSD Beta Caught Hitting Something On Camera For The First Time
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta veered a Model 3 off the road and into a bollard separating a protected bike lane.

The Lede

Well folks, it’s finally happened. A Tesla using Full-Self Driving Beta, or as we call it Tesla’s Level 2 driver-assist system, ran into something, and it was caught on camera.

Key Details

  • YouTuber and FSD Beta Driver AI Addict posted a video that shows the car running into a bollard that is used to protect a bike lane.
  • Musk himself has claimed FSD Beta has yet to have an accident last month.
  • This wasn’t the first and certainly will not be the last time a Tesla using FSD Beta runs into something.

