Just Plane Awesome!
Someone Turned A McDonnell Douglas MD-88 Fuselage Into A Ridiculous Camper
663 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
One of the weirdest things you can do to any sort of vehicle is bolt the fuselage of a plane to it. Want a cooler boat? There’s a fuselage for that. Want a more striking race car? Mount a plane to it! If you want to turn heads at a campground, a seller on eBay has an oddball idea. For the price of $62,500 would you like to sleep in the first 40 feet of a McDonnell Douglas MD-88?
Key Details
- This particular MD-88 was registration N956DL. It was delivered to Delta in 1990 and flew until 2019 when it was chopped up into this.
- It doesn’t look too impressive on the outside, but I adore how untouched the aircraft is inside. This “camper” is basically a time capsule.
- The seller’s Buy It Now price was $62,500. That is a huge wad of cash but this is also a unique vehicle.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments