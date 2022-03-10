Reality TV Is Not Always Reality
Sit Down, Shut Up, And Just Enjoy The Reality Show That Is Drive To Survive Season 4
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Season four of Netflix’s Drive to Survive hit the streaming platform last week to yet another set of mixed reviews. The Formula One docuseries that follows drivers and teams throughout the season has completely transformed the fan landscape — but it’s also come with a hefty dose of criticism for its dramatized portrayal of the sport. But I’ve got some advice for you: Stop taking it so damn seriously and just enjoy it.
Key Details
- As I watched this season of the show, I think DTS has figured out exactly who its audience is, and it’s not us die-hard race fans.
- Multiple outlets have referred to DTS as a soap opera this year, and as soon as I heard that phrase, I knew they’d struck gold.
- After four seasons, this should be clear: DTS is not an F1 season review — but the criticism still pours in nonetheless.