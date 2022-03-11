They Can't Catch A Break
Rivian's No Good Very Bad Month Keeps Getting Worse
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
March has not been kind to the upstart EV truck and SUV maker everyone’s been rooting for. First, Rivian announced a significant price hike of up to 20 percent on preordered vehicles, forcing customers to pay a lot more if they wanted their R1T or R1S on the schedule they’d been promised. It walked those hikes back, but that didn’t save it from a lawsuit from a shareholder claiming that the company knowingly underpriced its products.
Key Details
- On Thursday, it reported “a net loss of $2.46 billion in the fourth quarter.
- "Rivian Automotive Inc shares tumbled 10% in premarket trade on Friday after the electric vehicle maker halved its production forecast."
- As hard as Rivian has been hit, it’s somewhat disingenuous to chalk all its problems up to the supply chain.