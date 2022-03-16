Tight Squeeze
Rich L.A. Residents Angry Over High-End Cars Taking Over Already Limited Street Parking
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
It’s a little hard to feel for people that have money in certain situations. Especially if those situations can be changed with money or opportunity that others don’t have. So when something like NBC Los Angeles reporting on one of L.A.’s most expensive neighborhoods complaining about high-end cars being parked on their streets, it may seem like a… nonissue.
Key Details
- NBC’s I- Team observed workers from Hi-Tec Automotive parking customers Ferraris, Porsche, Maserati’s, etc on streets for miles around Silver Lake.
- I know that it’s illegal,” Hi Tech’s owner Koko Bakchajian told the I-Team. “I’ve apologized to them [the residents] a million times and we are working on it.”
- “We will ensure that this matter is resolved successfully.” Yea, ok.