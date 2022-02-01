Living The High Life
Retired Boeing 747 Bought for $1.30 Begins New Life As Party Plane
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
We’re always told that one of the best ways to cut our impact on the environment is to reduce, reuse, recycle. So, when British Airways began retiring its aging fleet of Boeing 747s, one eco-minded events manager saw an opportunity to do their bit and reuse an old plane as an events space. Private airfield Cotswold Airport in the south of England purchased the aging British Airways Boeing 747 in October 2020 for just £1 ($1.30).
Key Details
- Party planners, wedding organizers or anyone else looking for a good time can now rent a retired 747 to host their get together.
- The economy section of the plane has been stripped out to make space for a plush new events space.
- The party plane can be booked out for $1,300 an hour.
