Pilot Loses Control Of 777 Just 1,500 Feet Above The Tarmac
A quick-thinking pilot managed to avoid disaster during an approach to Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris on Tuesday when he lost control of the aircraft during its final approach. French officials are investigating what caused flight AF011 to suddenly abort its landing at 1,500 feet after its seven-hour flight from JFK in New York.
- AirLive published the flight recording of the very scary event. Everything was going well until about 40 seconds into the exchange between flight crew and the control tower.
- There are many long seconds where you can hear the pilot wrestling with the controls and breathing heavy.
- Landings are by far the most dangerous moments in a flight. The final decent and landing phases make up only four percent of flight time, but account for an incredibly 49 percent of fatal accidents.
