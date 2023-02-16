Popular
the tesla troubles never end

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
NHTSA Recalls Every Tesla Equipped With 'Full Self-Driving Beta' Over Crash Risks
The safety agency is requiring a software update to Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, saying FSD Beta "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe."
The Lede

NHTSA alleges that the 362,758 impacted vehicles equipped with (or pending installation of) FSD software may travel straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, enter an intersection with stop signs without coming to a complete stop, or drive through an intersection under a yellow traffic signal without due caution.

Key Details

  • Tesla is recalling over 300,000 Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta software — in other words, every single Tesla with FSD Beta in the United States.
  • According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in its current form, the $15,000 FSD Beta program may allow the vehicle to act “in an unlawful or unpredictable manner,” increasing the risk of a crash.
  • An over-the-air software update will be provided by Tesla to remedy the issue.

Comments

