the tesla troubles never end
NHTSA Recalls Every Tesla Equipped With 'Full Self-Driving Beta' Over Crash Risks
The Lede
NHTSA alleges that the 362,758 impacted vehicles equipped with (or pending installation of) FSD software may travel straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, enter an intersection with stop signs without coming to a complete stop, or drive through an intersection under a yellow traffic signal without due caution.
Key Details
- Tesla is recalling over 300,000 Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta software — in other words, every single Tesla with FSD Beta in the United States.
- According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in its current form, the $15,000 FSD Beta program may allow the vehicle to act “in an unlawful or unpredictable manner,” increasing the risk of a crash.
- An over-the-air software update will be provided by Tesla to remedy the issue.