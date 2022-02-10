Multi-Million Dollar Grease Job
Is This The World's Most Clapped-Out Bugatti Veyron?
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
For a seven-figure sum, most buyers would expect a car they could drive home from their purchase — or at least take on a test drive. This auction has already broken into two-comma prices with nine days left for interest to grow. Hopefully whoever’s placing these bids has a good relationship with their local Bugatti shop.
Key Details
- This Veyron, currently bid up to one million United States dollars on Bring A Trailer, will actually require its buyer to bring a trailer.
- A luxury car's use seems to come with a cost, one measured in repair bills and garage-floor stain removal, as this thoroughly trashed Veyron can demonstrate.
- Comments on the auction suggest this Veyron may have been used as an exotic car rental in Newport Beach, CA.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
Apple's AR/VR Headsets Might Run on a New 'realityOS'
New hardware may require a new software platform, code hints.