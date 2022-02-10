Trending
Multi-Million Dollar Grease Job

Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com

Is This The World's Most Clapped-Out Bugatti Veyron?
The current bid is a mere million dollars, but it'll need a lot of elbow grease to get back on the road.

The Lede

For a seven-figure sum, most buyers would expect a car they could drive home from their purchase — or at least take on a test drive. This auction has already broken into two-comma prices with nine days left for interest to grow. Hopefully whoever’s placing these bids has a good relationship with their local Bugatti shop.

Key Details

  • This Veyron, currently bid up to one million United States dollars on Bring A Trailer, will actually require its buyer to bring a trailer.
  • A luxury car's use seems to come with a cost, one measured in repair bills and garage-floor stain removal, as this thoroughly trashed Veyron can demonstrate.
  • Comments on the auction suggest this Veyron may have been used as an exotic car rental in Newport Beach, CA.

