Help A Fellow Reader Out!
I'm Shopping For My First Car In This Terrible Market! What Should I Buy?
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
I am turning 16 and need a car to drive. We have an extra car at home, but it’s a 2005 Saab 9-3 that’s starting to develop some issues. Starting this fall, I will have to drive to school and home (about a mile each way) in all weather conditions. I’m going to need a relatively reasonable car that is also reliable. In summary, I want very reliable, relatively fast and fun, AWD for snowy winters in MN, somewhat practical. I have a budget up to $20,000.
Key Details
- Expert 1: "Get something cheap. Enjoy the experience of having a first car rather than worrying about damaging it."
- Expert 2: "If I could have any recommendation, I would say go for something sturdy, relatively large, but also not quite so likely to flip over."
- Expert 3: "Unburdened by the responsibilities of adulthood, but able to hop in your own car to drive yourself to Five Guys. Relish these days, for they do not last."
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.