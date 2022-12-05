Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

RENTAL CAR COMPANY ’HERTZ’ING OVER SETTLEMENT

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
Hertz Agrees to $168 Million Settlement Over Bogus Stolen-Car Arrests
The money will go to more than 350 Hertz customers who say they were wrongfully arrested when the rental company accused them of stealing cars.
· 497 reads

The Lede

After years of accusations and hundreds of wrongful arrests, the saga of Hertz having people arrested over bogus claims of car theft may be coming to an end.

Key Details

  • The rental company has announced that it has reached a $168 million settlement with 365 people who say they were wrongfully arrested due to Hertz falsely claiming they’d stolen their rental cars.
  • The settlement is a big win for the hundreds of customers who were arrested over these false claims.
  • Many of the cases had been held up in bankruptcy court, as the rental car company was fighting to keep these cases under the supervision of a bankruptcy judge

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Jalopnik Stories