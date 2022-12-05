RENTAL CAR COMPANY ’HERTZ’ING OVER SETTLEMENT
Hertz Agrees to $168 Million Settlement Over Bogus Stolen-Car Arrests
The Lede
After years of accusations and hundreds of wrongful arrests, the saga of Hertz having people arrested over bogus claims of car theft may be coming to an end.
Key Details
- The rental company has announced that it has reached a $168 million settlement with 365 people who say they were wrongfully arrested due to Hertz falsely claiming they’d stolen their rental cars.
- The settlement is a big win for the hundreds of customers who were arrested over these false claims.
- Many of the cases had been held up in bankruptcy court, as the rental car company was fighting to keep these cases under the supervision of a bankruptcy judge