Hopefully You Never Need This
Here's What To Do When You Get Screwed By An eBay Car Auction
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Insurance is only as good as the insurer’s willingness to pay valid claims. And when it “is not an insurance policy,” I believe it is even less so. But that’s just me - based on a case I dealt with where my client almost got hosed on a $40K+ purchase. And my client is not alone.
Key Details
- Run a quick search on Ebay's Vehicle Protection Plan Denials and you’ll find a good amount of grumbling out there.
- VPP is run by Auction Insurance Agency, despite eBay’s explicit statement that “VPP is not an insurance policy.”
- It became clear that AIA was not going to pay. Rather than mess around any more with them, [I] filed suit against the seller.
Comments