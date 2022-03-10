Get Your Fill-Up
Gas Price Watch: The First Plateau
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Let’s start off with some good news: the national average price for a gallon of gas stayed about the same (and technically went down) since we last spoke on Friday the 11th. That’s the day we set the record for at $4.331 ($4.33) for a gallon of regular.
Key Details
- That same gallon will cost you $4.325 today.
- However, there’s no real way of knowing if – and when – there will be movement.
- It’s certainly some good news that prices did not increase drastically over the weekend.