Not Great, Not Terrible
Gas Price Watch: Prices Stabilize, Oil Falls Below $100 A Barrel, But A Summer Spike Looms
The Lede
We had a plateau in prices yesterday, and as of this morning, the average price dipped a whole cent due, in part, to the price of a barrel of oil dropping below $100. Don’t start breaking out the first-gen Escalades just yet, however. Gas prices remain fairly high, and there is reason to worry that warmer months will bring even pricer fuel.
Key Details
- "I think we may have peaked so far for the current hikes in that we’re at $4.32 per gallon and we’ve been there for a couple of days."
- Every spring, oil refineries switch from producing from producing heavy crude to light sweet crude. That switch over brings higher prices.
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the main cause of this current price spike.