Former Boeing Pilot Acquitted Of Defrauding Regulators About 737 MAX Safety
The Lede
A Texas jury has acquitted former Boeing Chief Technical Pilot, Mark A. Forkner, of defrauding Boeing’s customers and the government about the 737 MAX program. The Boeing 737 MAX has long been fixed and is going on to a safe career. However, fallout from two crashes that killed 346 people spurred from problems with the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) continues.
Key Details
- Boeing was charged with criminal fraud and ordered to pay over $2.5 billion in fines to victims’ families, the government and airlines. Boeing’s top officials were also exonerated.
- That left just one person in the Justice Department’s crosshairs: Mark Forkner, former Chief Technical Pilot for the MAX program.
- Gerger has described the case as Boeing and the FAA looking for a scapegoat to blame. And ultimately, the jurors needed just two hours to acquit Forkner of all charges.
