Burnt Rubber
F1's Switch To Standard Wheels Means Teams Can Finally Run Them Forever Ever
The Lede
Formula 1, like any race series worth its salt, gets through a lot of tires over the course of a season. There are ten teams on the grid, each with two cars that both have four wheels, so that’s at least 80 tires for a start. And for decades, each of these tires has been fitted to a 13-inch rim. But this year, the sport switched to standard 18-inch wheels used by every team in the paddock. And this switch got me thinking, just how many wheels are there in an F1 paddock each race weekend?
Key Details
- In 2022, F1 ditched the 13-inch rims it had been running with since the 1980s in favor of new 18-inch wheels. What’s more, these rims will be standardized across the grid.
- There are now at least 1,040 identical wheel rims in the paddock over a grand prix weekend.
- 2022 will mark the first time that old F1 wheels can be saved and run again next year.
