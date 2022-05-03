Save Your Dough!
Don't Fall For The Price Lies Dealers Have Been Telling
The Lede
While markups are hitting new cars left and right, the used market is seeing a more subtle version of markups. With new inventory tight, used cars are just as hot. But not all the savings you see are actual savings. Some dealers are lying in plain sight to make it seem as if you’re saving big on the price you’re seeing. Don’t fall for it.
Key Details
- The dealer claims that the market value of a K900, our example car, is $48,145, $8,000 more than how we value it.
- The market value the dealer presents in our research is pretty much arbitrary.
- So if you’re in the market for a used car, be on the lookout for these false savings.
