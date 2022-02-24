BREAKING NEWS
Cyberattack Halts All Toyota Production In Japan
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Of all of Japan’s car companies, it is Toyota that’s the standard-bearer for the country, maybe best seen by the close ties it has to the government’s hydrogen initiatives. Anyway, Japan just backed Ukraine, and now Toyota has shut down all of its domestic production over what it claims to be a cyberattack.
Key Details
- Toyota said it will suspend all domestic factory operations on Tuesday losing around 13,000 cars after a company supplying plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyberattack.
- No information was immediately available about who was behind the attack or the motive.
- The attack comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was at all related.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
