But What About a Sharknado?

Could A Tornado Capsize A Cruise Ship?
Cruise ships are uniquely designed to handle the worst weather on Earth, but what if...

The Lede

This massive tornado from the huge storms in New Orleans actually makes this large cruise ship look somehow small in comparison, but this ship doesn’t seem to be in any danger from the storm besides some high winds and rocky waters. But it did get the staff of Jalopnik wondering, would a tornado have enough force to take out a cruise ship?

Key Details

  • Tornados can indeed migrate to the water from dry land as well as jump from being formed over open water back to earth.
  • But cruise ships are massive, heavy objects designed to sail through the worst that the water can throw at them.
  • Even if the ship does get into a bad spot, folks on board generally don’t have to worry about much expect some seasickness and the outdoor pools being closed.

