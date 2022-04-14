Grounded
Chicago's Former Mayor Once Destroyed An Airport Under The Cover Of Night
The Lede
Just over 19 years ago, former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley pulled an astonishing move that still shocks and disappoints aviation communities to this day. Under the cover of night, Mayor Daley took the law into his own hands and ordered the destruction of famed Meigs Field, impacting aviation for years to come.
Key Details
- The airport opened in 1948, and it was named the Merrill C. Meigs Field in 1950.
- Near midnight on March 30, 2003 Mayor Daley ordered the destruction of the airport.
- Meigs today is sometimes remembered as an airstrip for the one percent, but it was more than that.
