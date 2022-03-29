Oh, for flying out loud
Austin Is Running Out Of Jet Fuel
Austin’s busiest airport has been even busier in the last couple of days. On Monday, the Texas capital saw a surge of travelers flying in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International, prompting the airport to issue a fuel shortage alert. Due to its low supply of jet fuel, the airport (AUS) warned airlines to carry extra fuel or send in more through tankers, as Bloomberg reports.
- Bloomberg says that more than 8,000 travelers had gone through the airport even before 8 a.m. on Sunday and Monday. The airport confirmed that’s about 25 percent higher than normal.
- The jet fuel shortage traces mostly to the energy crunch the world is facing as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- But another likely cause of the jet fuel shortage could be that AUS hasn’t gone back to prepare for travel surges by increasing its fuel capacity.
