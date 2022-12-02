vehicular nostalgia
A Former Yugo Seller Explains That the Cars Weren't Always Hated
The Lede
The Yugo gets a bad rep. It’s frequently given the title of Worst Car in History, and many will tell you that its reputation is entirely earned.
Key Details
- Its popular image is that of a cheap, rattly hunk of junk that wasn’t built to last.
- That wasn’t the view that Yugo’s U.S. customers held — they saw a cheap, practical vehicle that could serve their daily needs.
- It was only after a few years on the American market that the Yugo began to draw vitriol, trampled under financial and supply-chain issues.