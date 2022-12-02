Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

vehicular nostalgia

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
A Former Yugo Seller Explains That the Cars Weren't Always Hated
Today, we know the Yugo as a punchline, a symbol of failure. A guy who sold them new tells us the image problem had more to do with dealers and banks.
· 414 reads

The Lede

The Yugo gets a bad rep. It’s frequently given the title of Worst Car in History, and many will tell you that its reputation is entirely earned.

Key Details

  • Its popular image is that of a cheap, rattly hunk of junk that wasn’t built to last.
  • That wasn’t the view that Yugo’s U.S. customers held — they saw a cheap, practical vehicle that could serve their daily needs.
  • It was only after a few years on the American market that the Yugo began to draw vitriol, trampled under financial and supply-chain issues.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Jalopnik Stories