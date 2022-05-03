Speed in the Sunshine State
2022 Miami F1 Race: Everything You Need to Know
The Lede
It’s finally here: Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix is this weekend, and Jalopnik is set to be your one-stop shop for all things race car. Today, we’re running through everything you need to know about the race so you can tune in from home.
Key Details
- The Miami Grand Prix track — known as the Miami International Autodrome — is located within the ground of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
- The Miami GP could be a decisive race in the 2022 F1 Championship.
- The F1 momentum in America has never been greater, and we should see that in full display in Miami.
