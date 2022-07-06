I'LL PENCIL IT IN
Your Death: Coming Later This Year, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we are hanging on by a thread! Enjoy.
- This hits ho-ho-home:
i do be texting back with a lot of "hahaha"'s for someone who's having a hahahard time— George Christanza (@GeorgeChristanz) June 26, 2022
- Minions are real:
cop: can we come inside?— giant idiot (@giant_idiot) June 29, 2022
me: [knows minions are real because i ran one over with my car in 2019] what's this about officer
- Extremely cowardly for the movie not to use this as its theme song:
If I only could— The Night Stalker (@kolchak) July 1, 2022
I’d make a deal with god
And I’d get him to swap our faces pic.twitter.com/pPDrKsklMb
- If you know, you know:
How ancient how ancient— Stephen Hopkins (@phil_lol_ogist) July 1, 2022
sculpture sculpture
looks today looked back then pic.twitter.com/Myz8n29bh9
- Sorry Italians but it’s true:
Italy went so mf hard on dinner and lunch that they had nothing left to give for breakfast.. just coffee and the worst pastries you’ve ever tasted. Amazing— 𝓷𝓮𝓭 (@sargentned) July 5, 2022
- Running for our lives:
Logo hitting different pic.twitter.com/2Qb6biMgC0— Chris _ _ Richards (@Chris__Richards) July 6, 2022
- Guess we’re not running fast enough though:
woah apple, spoilers pic.twitter.com/q8HfDQV0Fy— kie (@kieransofar) June 29, 2022
- Get me his business card:
due to the increase in gas prices a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub, he is a man making smart financial decisions and I’m intrigued— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) July 4, 2022
- PSA if you’re single:
If any ladies are single, my friend Sean tried smoking a cigarette every time a character in The Maltese Falcon smoked a cigarette + had to stop the movie to throw up pic.twitter.com/BFMCqTljLj— Nick Miller (@NickMillerMusic) June 30, 2022
- Tag yourself, I’m “IGNORE ME I’m afraid”:
Big “choose your fighter” energy with these little guys pic.twitter.com/ZuBl57uo1r— guro gf (@blackmetalbrews) July 6, 2022
