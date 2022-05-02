Enjoy Losing Your Mind Over This Thread Of The Worst Names People Have Ever Heard

This weekend, a photo of an expectant mother holding a sign spelling out the name of her child-to-be went viral for being, uh, a lot:

this is the worst baby name I have ever seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/lx2GYJLu7q — Quinn (big commie milkers) (@thotsofblue) April 30, 2022

Which got the internet wondering: what are some more absolutely terrible things to name a human child?

One person decided to ask Twitter at large about the worst names people had ever heard:

what's by far the worst name you ever heard? — dij (@DijahSB) May 1, 2022

OP kicked things off:

From unfortunate first name-last name combinations to just mind-boggling choices, here are some of the best responses to the question.

Bruce Batman kind of rules as a name tbh:

on the other hand we had a local official here named Bruce Batman and he absolutely did Batman themed yard signs — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) May 2, 2022

OK, sorry, Larry Pancake also rules:

This would have been rough:

My dad wanted to name me Carini after the village in Sicily. My name was almost Carini Gambarini. — Czarina (russian asset) (@fishontherun2) May 1, 2022

Oh:

this is gonna sound absurd but i promise you can verify it with some googling. saw the name in my church bulletin a few times as a kid. last name Klumpp. first name... Human.



Human Klumpp. — "Delta-8 Mom" on TikTok and Instagram (@RuckCohlchez) May 1, 2022

Shoutout to all the Harry Balls out there:

Beverly, MA. This shit cracked me up endlessly as a kid. pic.twitter.com/p45eeQfQzm — Boon (@BoonDR) May 2, 2022

Dr. Harry Ballitch (goes by Harold for no surprising reason), an ophthalmologist in Mansfield, OH. I'm not even kidding, look him up. — Agent 11 (@DJAgent11) May 2, 2022

This one took me a minute:

it’s very basic, but I knew a Michael Hunt in my childhood. just an awful name. he was Irish, so I’m sure his parents knew what they were doing — dannica (@dannarebb) May 2, 2022

Woof:

When I worked for a tuxedo rental company we had a customer for prom named Catcher Cumming.



Either the worst or the best. — New Jake Swing (@TheJakeOver) May 1, 2022

Am I going crazy or is "Laken" kind of pretty actually:

This name is superior — Greg12 (@ChrisRrrrr) May 2, 2022

Parents, PLEASE:

Obvious, but worthy, choice:

X Æ A-12

(mind you, I’ve only seen it, haven’t heard it) — 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕙 𝔼𝕟𝕒𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕕 𝕂𝕚𝕥𝕖🪁 (@sarahekite) May 2, 2022

Harsh but fair:

naming a newborn brian is wild — dij (@DijahSB) May 2, 2022

I am once again asking parents to not be the worst:

My dad once worked for a guy named Rusty Post. — 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚠𝚍𝚒𝚎 ⁽ᴿᵘᵈʸ⁾ (@LeeRoyLookinBoy) May 1, 2022

Nuttin' you can do about that, I guess:

My step-grandfather's last name is McNut. That's up there. — Larry Crawshaw (@CrawshawLarry) May 2, 2022

Gotta go with Team Edward on this one:

I work with a guy named Jakeup — anne (@imawhateverr) May 2, 2022

Sorry to all Chads:

There's actually Chad's out there people are really doing that — Sean (shh+on) (@t0kenfunger) May 2, 2022

Rest in peace, Turley Curd.