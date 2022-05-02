Popular
THAT'S ROUGH, BUDDY

Enjoy Losing Your Mind Over This Thread Of The Worst Names People Have Ever Heard

1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Move over, Bryightliegh: here are some of the best (worst?) responses in a thread about the worst names that real human people have been named.

This weekend, a photo of an expectant mother holding a sign spelling out the name of her child-to-be went viral for being, uh, a lot:



Which got the internet wondering: what are some more absolutely terrible things to name a human child?

One person decided to ask Twitter at large about the worst names people had ever heard:



OP kicked things off:



From unfortunate first name-last name combinations to just mind-boggling choices, here are some of the best responses to the question.


  1. Bruce Batman kind of rules as a name tbh:

  1. OK, sorry, Larry Pancake also rules:

  1. This would have been rough:

  1. Oh:

  1. Shoutout to all the Harry Balls out there:

  1. This one took me a minute:

  1. Woof:

  1. Am I going crazy or is "Laken" kind of pretty actually:

  1. Parents, PLEASE:

  1. Obvious, but worthy, choice:

  1. Harsh but fair:

  1. I am once again asking parents to not be the worst:

  1. Nuttin' you can do about that, I guess:

  1. Gotta go with Team Edward on this one:

  1. Sorry to all Chads:

  1. Rest in peace, Turley Curd.

