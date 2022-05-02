THAT'S ROUGH, BUDDY
Enjoy Losing Your Mind Over This Thread Of The Worst Names People Have Ever Heard
1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
This weekend, a photo of an expectant mother holding a sign spelling out the name of her child-to-be went viral for being, uh, a lot:
this is the worst baby name I have ever seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/lx2GYJLu7q— Quinn (big commie milkers) (@thotsofblue) April 30, 2022
Which got the internet wondering: what are some more absolutely terrible things to name a human child?
One person decided to ask Twitter at large about the worst names people had ever heard:
what's by far the worst name you ever heard?— dij (@DijahSB) May 1, 2022
OP kicked things off:
May 1, 2022
From unfortunate first name-last name combinations to just mind-boggling choices, here are some of the best responses to the question.
- Bruce Batman kind of rules as a name tbh:
on the other hand we had a local official here named Bruce Batman and he absolutely did Batman themed yard signs— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) May 2, 2022
- OK, sorry, Larry Pancake also rules:
new contender https://t.co/5VgcFod7FL— Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) May 1, 2022
- This would have been rough:
My dad wanted to name me Carini after the village in Sicily. My name was almost Carini Gambarini.— Czarina (russian asset) (@fishontherun2) May 1, 2022
- Oh:
this is gonna sound absurd but i promise you can verify it with some googling. saw the name in my church bulletin a few times as a kid. last name Klumpp. first name... Human.— "Delta-8 Mom" on TikTok and Instagram (@RuckCohlchez) May 1, 2022
Human Klumpp.
- Shoutout to all the Harry Balls out there:
Beverly, MA. This shit cracked me up endlessly as a kid. pic.twitter.com/p45eeQfQzm— Boon (@BoonDR) May 2, 2022
Dr. Harry Ballitch (goes by Harold for no surprising reason), an ophthalmologist in Mansfield, OH. I'm not even kidding, look him up.— Agent 11 (@DJAgent11) May 2, 2022
- This one took me a minute:
it’s very basic, but I knew a Michael Hunt in my childhood. just an awful name. he was Irish, so I’m sure his parents knew what they were doing— dannica (@dannarebb) May 2, 2022
- Woof:
When I worked for a tuxedo rental company we had a customer for prom named Catcher Cumming.— New Jake Swing (@TheJakeOver) May 1, 2022
Either the worst or the best.
- Am I going crazy or is "Laken" kind of pretty actually:
This name is superior— Greg12 (@ChrisRrrrr) May 2, 2022
- Parents, PLEASE:
Worst? Or best? https://t.co/iXk7Ll9I5U— 🛋 🥔 (@rrboola) May 1, 2022
- Obvious, but worthy, choice:
X Æ A-12— 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕙 𝔼𝕟𝕒𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕕 𝕂𝕚𝕥𝕖🪁 (@sarahekite) May 2, 2022
(mind you, I’ve only seen it, haven’t heard it)
- Harsh but fair:
naming a newborn brian is wild— dij (@DijahSB) May 2, 2022
- I am once again asking parents to not be the worst:
My dad once worked for a guy named Rusty Post.— 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚠𝚍𝚒𝚎 ⁽ᴿᵘᵈʸ⁾ (@LeeRoyLookinBoy) May 1, 2022
- Nuttin' you can do about that, I guess:
My step-grandfather's last name is McNut. That's up there.— Larry Crawshaw (@CrawshawLarry) May 2, 2022
- Gotta go with Team Edward on this one:
I work with a guy named Jakeup— anne (@imawhateverr) May 2, 2022
- Sorry to all Chads:
There's actually Chad's out there people are really doing that— Sean (shh+on) (@t0kenfunger) May 2, 2022
- Rest in peace, Turley Curd.
The legendary Lexington, KY area former (rip) resident, Curley Tu ... I mean, Turley Curd! pic.twitter.com/hI5MFDuIlU— Quiet Wyatt (@QuietWyatt10) May 2, 2022
