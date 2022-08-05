Popular
A Woman Posted A Photo Of Her Baby Looking Like Woody Harrelson, And Harrelson Wrote The Baby A Poem

No one enjoyed seeing the baby that looks like Woody Harrelson more than Woody Harrelson himself.

Earlier this week, @DanielleKGrier posted a photo of her baby alongside a screencap of "Cheers" and "Hunger Games" actor Woody Harrelson, pointing out that her baby... well, looks like Woody Harrelson.

I mean, it's true:



That alone delighted Twitter. But we were not ready for the delight of Harrelson himself responding to the tweet — let alone with a little poem.



For the record, the proprietor of this baby says she doesn't always look like Woody Harrelson. Unfortunately, once you see it, you really can't unsee it.




