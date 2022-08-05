A Woman Posted A Photo Of Her Baby Looking Like Woody Harrelson, And Harrelson Wrote The Baby A Poem

Earlier this week, @DanielleKGrier posted a photo of her baby alongside a screencap of "Cheers" and "Hunger Games" actor Woody Harrelson, pointing out that her baby... well, looks like Woody Harrelson.

I mean, it's true:

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

That alone delighted Twitter. But we were not ready for the delight of Harrelson himself responding to the tweet — let alone with a little poem.

For the record, the proprietor of this baby says she doesn't always look like Woody Harrelson. Unfortunately, once you see it, you really can't unsee it.

Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon, it's just that when she does...she really really does xxx pic.twitter.com/0CuEQrIgSy — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Via @DanielleKGrier on Twitter and @WoodyHarrelson on Instagram