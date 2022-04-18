Trending
SO NO ONE TOLD YOU

A Woman Showing Her Daughter 'Friends' For The First Time Lists The Things She's Had To Explain So Far

So far, author Rebecca Makkai has walked her 14-year-old daughter through beepers, Demi Moore, how airports used to work, venereal disease and more. Knowledge is power.

If you grew up watching the seminal TV sitcom "Friends," there's a lot that you probably unconsciously think of as universal cultural knowledge. But if you're a member of Gen Z — or possibly even a young millennial — you might find yourself a little lost in the world of aggressively '90s-era mainstays and references.



On Twitter, the writer Rebecca Makkai wrote that she's introducing her fourteen-year-old daughter to "Friends" and has already encountered a lot of stuff that means little or nothing to a young Gen Z girl.



From '90s technology to the most popular celebrities at the turn of the century, here are just a few things Makkai has had to explain to her teenage daughter.



There are even a few things that Makkai herself doesn't understand (and nor, to be clear, do I): for instance, how Chandler's mother seems to be a wildly successful author, yet Chandler is stingy as hell. (Though, on second thought, this kind of behavior can also be a symptom of the very rich.)



There are also a few things Makkai has explained that are things her daughter will probably learn as she gets older, like the fact that sometimes grown-ups get hammered and, the next day, have no recollection of what they got up to.



Read more in Makkai's Twitter thread. We wish her and her daughter strength and resilience in their "Friends" viewing odyssey.



