A Woman Showing Her Daughter 'Friends' For The First Time Lists The Things She's Had To Explain So Far

If you grew up watching the seminal TV sitcom "Friends," there's a lot that you probably unconsciously think of as universal cultural knowledge. But if you're a member of Gen Z — or possibly even a young millennial — you might find yourself a little lost in the world of aggressively '90s-era mainstays and references.

On Twitter, the writer Rebecca Makkai wrote that she's introducing her fourteen-year-old daughter to "Friends" and has already encountered a lot of stuff that means little or nothing to a young Gen Z girl.

I'm rewatching all of Friends with my 14-year-old daughter. We are on season 2. Here is a running, but incomplete, list of all the things I have needed to explain to her: — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) April 16, 2022

From '90s technology to the most popular celebrities at the turn of the century, here are just a few things Makkai has had to explain to her teenage daughter.

The fact that if this apartment were real, it would be worth millions of dollars

What Bloomingdales is

Who Demi Moore is

That Eddie Moskowitz is a Jewish name — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) April 16, 2022

There are even a few things that Makkai herself doesn't understand (and nor, to be clear, do I): for instance, how Chandler's mother seems to be a wildly successful author, yet Chandler is stingy as hell. (Though, on second thought, this kind of behavior can also be a symptom of the very rich.)

Here's one I can't actually explain: Chandler's mother has sold over 100 million books. If we say that conservatively, she's made 2 dollars a book, she's worth 200mil. Chandler is an only child. She doesn't seem to have cut him off. And yet he makes Joey pay for a table he broke. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) April 16, 2022

There are also a few things Makkai has explained that are things her daughter will probably learn as she gets older, like the fact that sometimes grown-ups get hammered and, the next day, have no recollection of what they got up to.

People don’t always remember what they did drunk

You could call your own answering machine to get your messages — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) April 17, 2022

Read more in Makkai's Twitter thread. We wish her and her daughter strength and resilience in their "Friends" viewing odyssey.