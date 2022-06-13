This optical illusion called "Windy day. Claude Monet" by Ukrainian painter Oleg Shupliak can apparently reveal the viewer's main personality trait, depending on what they see first when they look at the work.

There are four different images hidden within the painting, and according to Indy100, each indicates something different about your personality.

A bearded man's face

If the first thing you spot is an older man with a beard, you're an observant person who notices things others don't.

A woman with a broken umbrella

Apparently, if you initially saw the woman battling the wind with a broken umbrella, you've got a great sense of humour.

The other woman with an umbrella

There's another woman with holding an umbrella in the painting, but hers isn't broken. If you noticed this figure first, your most charming personality trait is your positive attitude and outlook.

The flowers

If the flowers at the bottom of the image grabbed your attention first, your best trait is your sensitivity.

What did you spot?