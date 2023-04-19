The Internet Reacts To The First Images And Leaked Audio Of Upcoming 'Wicked' Adaptation

From what I'm told from my new girlfriend, the "Wicked" musical is a very big deal. I have never seen it, but it's going to be the talk of the town once the first of two films release in November 2024. Production has begun, and the first two stills were finally released. Most people couldn't make out what they were seeing because it was so dark.

Added to that, there was some leaked footage of Ariana Grande singing one of the songs. Is it fair game to dunk on a movie literally being shot right now as we speak? No, it's not. The finished product can be criticized and memed, but we draw the line at something that hasn't been mixed or edited. Hell, re-shoots could happen six months from now and everything we've seen so far could be gone and moot!

But Twitter never cares for context, nor reason. It memes the moment it can, like a hivemind of witty teenagers ready to mock you at the drop of a hat. Here are some of the internet's reactions to these new "Wicked" images, and, please, can Hollywood get some extra gaffers on set to light this movie better, because movies are too damn dark.

Thinking out loud here: what if movies started lighting again? https://t.co/4jpVDUYN3P — Eli Olsberg (@EliOlsberg) April 16, 2023

Omg the WICKED photos are incredible pic.twitter.com/dM860EYy0m — Mike (@michaelcollado) April 16, 2023

First look at Jeff Goldblum in Wicked. pic.twitter.com/ouhZpHZq4Y — The Emperor’s New Podcast (@PodcastTENP) April 17, 2023

Me to those WICKED first-look pics pic.twitter.com/Bh8lbQzIf9 — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) April 16, 2023