This Story About A Woman Who Left Her 14-Year Marriage For Her 'Soulmate' Has An Absolutely Brutal Ending

You’ve heard of the lady who fell in (unrequited) love with Martin Shkreli. You know about the woman who live-tweeted as she flew cross-country to confess her love to someone who then shot her down, and who tweeted out the unfortunate ending from a motel room alone.

Now, we’re proud to introduce you to: Soulmate Lady.

Had trouble sleeping but OH MY GOD! Every sentence of this piece gets better and better. This is simultaneously the worst and greatest thing I ever read. Wait until the end for the author bio and pay off. https://t.co/RE0asoEF9e — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) May 2, 2022

It’s a personal essay from a woman who describes going with her husband to a conference — a trip partly intended to bring the couple back together in light of some emotional distance between them — and meeting someone with whom she felt she really connected. By her account, it certainly seems like a meeting of souls:

When dessert was served, he offered me a sample of his decadent and oozy chocolate pudding. I declined, but he scooped up a generous spoonful and fed me across the table anyway. He displayed a level of familiarity normally reserved for close friends or lovers. If anyone had been watching us, they would have been at least curious as to the nature of our relationship.

Which, sidenote — lady, your husband is right there. But OK, go off.

She stays out late with this person she meets (again, not sure where her husband is all the while, or what he’s thinking about all this), and then stews over the situation a little:

The next few days were a complete blur. I couldn’t make any sense of my feelings. I couldn’t escape unrelenting thoughts of Jason. I certainly couldn’t fathom how I’d resume my normal life: a full-time career in financial services, the care of two young children, household chores, social engagements, being a wife. What I did understand was that the successful, comfortable and somewhat predictable life I had spent 20 years building was now of no consequence. I simply didn’t care. I’d just met my soulmate. What could possibly be more important than that?

You really need to read the whole piece and let it build up for you. So go read the piece and then come back, or otherwise read on for spoilers — but don’t say we didn’t warn you about the delectable reveal.

The punchline here is tremendous. https://t.co/FnMM2MvvQZ — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) May 2, 2022

the volume of my gasp at seeing the book title at the end.. she heard that down under… madam, g’day https://t.co/k6ROMfTw2T — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) May 2, 2022

That’s right: the essay is an excerpt from a memoir entitled “When A Soulmate Says No.”

Pain.

Anyway, Twitter reacted delightfully as ever. Here are some great responses.

It is for situations like this excerpt of "When a Soulmate Says No" that an expression that ends "... and find out" was surely invented. https://t.co/oBiTg8ekz0 — Phoebe Maltz Bovy (@BovyMaltz) May 2, 2022

girl they couldn't have tortured this out of me at guantanamo https://t.co/t8t3n5XXPs — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) May 2, 2022

I do a lot of very stupid things, but I can assure you that if I ever do anything this stupid no one will ever find out about it, and definitely in not in a newspaper https://t.co/9nuqWtA9Rf — elle hardy (@ellehardy) May 2, 2022

Let’s all get a head start on today’s Heterosexual Mess together https://t.co/oNaRc5v954 — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) May 2, 2022

you could not waterboard this story out of me https://t.co/lKzVevUPsB — jocy (@jocelynseip) May 2, 2022

Read: Less Than A Month After I Met My Soulmate, I Ended My 14-Year Marriage.