The Wildest Things People Have Overheard During Their Air Travels Makes You Think Planes Might Not Be For Everyone

From breakups to scary intercom messages, passengers' ears are always perked up on an airplane — unless you're one of those plugged in, shades on, secured neck-pillow-types of people. Then nothing bothers you, and you're an inspiration to travelers around the world.

However, not everyone is as zen or compassionate as the ideal traveler. Many turn their inquisitive nature and curiosity into an unpleasant encounter, while others sometimes forget that they're traveling on a form of public, not private, transit.

When Redditor u/TheRealWhoDat asked netizens the "craziest thing" that they had overheard on a place, people chimed in with horror and humor stories from around the world.







Hot intercom/scary messages







Kids saying or doing sh—t







Bathroom horror stories

Inconsiderate and considerate passengers







Straight up villains







Food and beverage fights







Without fail







Yikes







Call me crazy







Hmmm







And a wild airplane-adjacent tale of love







Via u/TheRealWhoDat/AskReddit.

[Photo by Gerrie van der Walt on Unsplash]