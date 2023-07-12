Popular
never forget where you came from

These Basic Meals That People Still Eat Despite Their Budgets Getting Bigger Is A Sobering Reminder Of Frugal Living

These Basic Meals That People Still Eat Despite Their Budgets Getting Bigger Is A Sobering Reminder Of Frugal Living
When your paycheck gets bigger, but taste stays the same.
Being frugal is a skill — it's about knowing when to cut corners and where not to. Redditor u/UYScutiPuffJr checked with the AskReddit community this week to inquire about "cheap" foods that people continued to eat despite their bank balance getting bigger. Cheap will always be a sliding scale, so while there different ways you can add veneer to these items, they're also enjoyed in their most basic forms.

From sandwiches to instant noodles and a variety of rice dishes, here are a bunch of cheap meals that people have on deck.


Grilled cheese and tomato soup

Instant ramen (or noodles)

Taquitos

Mac and cheese

Peanut butter and jelly

Rice and beans

Corn dogs

Baked potato

Taco Bell

Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments!


Via u/UYScutiPuffJr.

[Image: Philip Lemoine]

Other Popular The Discourse Stories