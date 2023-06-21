Popular
These DIY Vehicle Tips Might Save You A Few Bucks The Next Time You're At The Mechanic

These DIY Vehicle Tips Might Save You A Few Bucks The Next Time You're At The Mechanic
From a handy air pump to making sure your fluids are up to date, here are some things you can do to try and avoid a big repair bill for your vehicle.
Fixing flats, jump-starting in the parking lot, trying to figure out who dinged your side mirror while the car was parked for a mere three minutes, inconveniences, small and large, often add up to big bills at the mechanic, or whenever it's time to fix up your vehicle. However, it doesn't always have to be that way. When Redditor u/butannn asked the community for advice on how to take better care of your ride, netizens came through with some solid advice.



Check tire pressure constantly and get a portable pump

Keep your spare tire in good health and replace it periodically

DIY air filter changes (some will be tougher than others)

Keep your vehicle in shape by riding it for a bit when you're taking a break, don't just idle it

Don't mix up your engine fluids, and change them regularly

Check for benefits like roadside assistance through your credit card, dealer or insurance

Handy mechanic cheat sheet

One for the road

Via butannn/AskReddit.

[Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash]

