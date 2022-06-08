People Shared Obscure Terms That Mean One Really Specific Thing In An Enlightening Ask Reddit Thread

Redditor u/o_isthebestletter queried the askReddit community this week on their knowledge of "really specific things you know the term for."

From scientific things and phobias to weird sounding words and body parts — here is a list of words that mean specific things. Thanks Redditors!

Crepuscular

Groaking

Aglet

Glabella

Defenestration

Syzygy

Sphygmomanometer

Winglet

Oology

Vexillology

Arachibutyrophobia

Gustatory Hyperlacrimation

Thagomizer

Meniscus

Percussive Maintenance

Gleek

Philtrum

Aphantasia

Integument

Finial

Syneresis

Anosmia

Analemma

Macropterous

Cordwainer

Borborygmi

Ereyesterday, Overmorrow

H/T: Reddit