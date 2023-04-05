Popular
We Want This Reddit AITA Post About Buying A Bottle Of Ranch Mid-Third Date To Be Real So Bad

Is this a real story? Can't say for sure. Did it still make people mad? You bet it did.
Ranch, an American dressing, is found everywhere and like most US-ian items, it isn't something that's universally loved outside the states. Case in point: an Italian soccer player was shocked after learning his American colleague loved putting ranch on his pizza. "We just use olive oil. Nothing more," the Italian said.

On April 2, Twitter user Katelyn found another ode to ranch dressing, this time on Reddit's AITA, a space we've been fans of for a minute.

In the now-removed Reddit post (which leads me to believe this might not be 100 percent true), person "A" (who is the Reddit poster and is unnamed) went for their third date with Michael, and was left unimpressed by the lack of ranch at the restaurant.

The date was at a "hole-in-the-wall Polish/Hungarian place" and after the food arrived, A asked the staff for ranch, because they rarely eat meals without it. The restaurant couldn't accommodate the request, so A walked out and came back with a bottle of ranch. After a staff member noticed, they requested A put the bottle back. Michael confronted A and told them it was "really off putting," which left A wondering if they'd ruined the date because of a condiment.



The stakes are quite low and I have a hard time imagining the staff at a "hole-in-the-wall" situation telling me I couldn't plaster my food with ranch, but that's never stopped Twitter and other netizens from calling someone out. People on Twitter were a little more kind, while Redditors didn't waste their words calling A an asshole.


