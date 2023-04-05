We Want This Reddit AITA Post About Buying A Bottle Of Ranch Mid-Third Date To Be Real So Bad

Ranch, an American dressing, is found everywhere and like most US-ian items, it isn't something that's universally loved outside the states. Case in point: an Italian soccer player was shocked after learning his American colleague loved putting ranch on his pizza. "We just use olive oil. Nothing more," the Italian said.

On April 2, Twitter user Katelyn found another ode to ranch dressing, this time on Reddit's AITA, a space we've been fans of for a minute.

In the now-removed Reddit post (which leads me to believe this might not be 100 percent true), person "A" (who is the Reddit poster and is unnamed) went for their third date with Michael, and was left unimpressed by the lack of ranch at the restaurant.

The date was at a "hole-in-the-wall Polish/Hungarian place" and after the food arrived, A asked the staff for ranch, because they rarely eat meals without it. The restaurant couldn't accommodate the request, so A walked out and came back with a bottle of ranch. After a staff member noticed, they requested A put the bottle back. Michael confronted A and told them it was "really off putting," which left A wondering if they'd ruined the date because of a condiment.

Perfectly low stakes, but bonkers, AITA just dropped y'all. pic.twitter.com/6Y1jcjIH4F — Katelyn (@katelynanne) April 2, 2023

The stakes are quite low and I have a hard time imagining the staff at a "hole-in-the-wall" situation telling me I couldn't plaster my food with ranch, but that's never stopped Twitter and other netizens from calling someone out. People on Twitter were a little more kind, while Redditors didn't waste their words calling A an asshole.

i was low key down to defend this picky eater because i understand that with some of them a familiar sauce can be the bridge that allows them to try new foods. but then she said a polish restaurant was weird for not having ranch. why would a polish restaurant have ranch https://t.co/JXZGqkwqhd — latke (@latkedelrey) April 3, 2023

She can do whatever she wants but also he is OK to never talk to her again if he wants https://t.co/brPis4ohjk — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 3, 2023

Perfect example of “It doesn’t matter whether YTA. This is what incompatibility looks like.” https://t.co/LwRZZMiDuu — Linda Holmes thisislindaholmes.com (@lindaholmes) April 3, 2023

this guy just lived through a seinfeld episode https://t.co/ATgZhTcOzv — Tatiana 🌈 (@tatianawrites) April 3, 2023

idc what people eat but i feel like if ranch if this much of a non-negotiable you should have an emergency bottle in your bag at least https://t.co/EsEmiEUxCy — no (@zedonarrival) April 3, 2023

shredded cheese fajita sad wife walked so ranch dressing date could run https://t.co/ANGD1Y8xtV pic.twitter.com/ZD3fq7iUAP — daft punky brewster (@BenjaminMillar) April 3, 2023

ranch addicts be like i can stop anytime i want https://t.co/XoiPuymCSO — jacob (@jacobdotgov) April 3, 2023

I love that carrying hot sauce is a strength, but ranch is apparently barbarism. https://t.co/vfH1AUxQvO — Non-Ironically T.V.'s B. Dave Walters (@BDaveWalters) April 5, 2023

[Image credit: Missvain]