We're Always At Risk Of Another 'Morbius' Release, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are still at risk of another Morbius reboot, so watch what you say on the TL.

It’s about damn time:

the name Kristen and the name Kirsten.. you guys need to sort that out — eve (@swinemom) June 6, 2022

Yeah hang on:

animals are so crazy because why is your mom only 1 year older than you — mujer de negro (@evaelevn) May 31, 2022

Checks out:

Sesame Street: this is an educational show



Me: oh yeah? what type of bird is that



Sesame Street: *flustered* a big one — Village Person (@SvnSxty) June 1, 2022

Speaking of education:

One of my favorite things to do is make up random Dutch Reformed theologians that never really existed and ask my guy friends questions about them pic.twitter.com/G6AprhklsB — sassy seminary student🌷 (@LeahBSassy) June 2, 2022

Lmao:

paused the video at a point where it looks like tiny biden is giving big biden a shoulder massage pic.twitter.com/1cYrGKRMWH — Kady Ruth (@kady_ruth) June 3, 2022

I loved this show as a kid:

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? pic.twitter.com/7Ui8dRqrBS — yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) June 5, 2022

Oop!

I’m only 30 which means I’ve danced to Mr Brightside at weddings more times than I’ve ever had a pay rise — Harriet Marsden (@harriet1marsden) June 4, 2022

Same:

Jay Gatsby in 1922 https://t.co/6HmCU62nVt — actually danny trejo’s son (@dakota_matje) June 6, 2022

Also same:

“wya” my limit bro, i’m at my limit — Porter ✰ (@ItsRetrop) June 5, 2022

We have got to be more careful:

it’s a hard pill to swallow but i think we need to accept that our lives just won’t be same again. the risk will never be zero. we will always be on the verge of another morbius release — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 5, 2022

For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.