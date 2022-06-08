it's morbin' time... again
We're Always At Risk Of Another 'Morbius' Release, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, we are still at risk of another Morbius reboot, so watch what you say on the TL.
- It’s about damn time:
the name Kristen and the name Kirsten.. you guys need to sort that out— eve (@swinemom) June 6, 2022
- Yeah hang on:
animals are so crazy because why is your mom only 1 year older than you— mujer de negro (@evaelevn) May 31, 2022
- Checks out:
Sesame Street: this is an educational show— Village Person (@SvnSxty) June 1, 2022
Me: oh yeah? what type of bird is that
Sesame Street: *flustered* a big one
- Speaking of education:
One of my favorite things to do is make up random Dutch Reformed theologians that never really existed and ask my guy friends questions about them pic.twitter.com/G6AprhklsB— sassy seminary student🌷 (@LeahBSassy) June 2, 2022
- Lmao:
paused the video at a point where it looks like tiny biden is giving big biden a shoulder massage pic.twitter.com/1cYrGKRMWH— Kady Ruth (@kady_ruth) June 3, 2022
- I loved this show as a kid:
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? pic.twitter.com/7Ui8dRqrBS— yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) June 5, 2022
- Oop!
I’m only 30 which means I’ve danced to Mr Brightside at weddings more times than I’ve ever had a pay rise— Harriet Marsden (@harriet1marsden) June 4, 2022
- Same:
Jay Gatsby in 1922 https://t.co/6HmCU62nVt— actually danny trejo’s son (@dakota_matje) June 6, 2022
- Also same:
“wya” my limit bro, i’m at my limit— Porter ✰ (@ItsRetrop) June 5, 2022
- We have got to be more careful:
it’s a hard pill to swallow but i think we need to accept that our lives just won’t be same again. the risk will never be zero. we will always be on the verge of another morbius release— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 5, 2022
