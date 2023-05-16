Warning Shakira, An Outdated Cake Service, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're worrying about unsolved mysteries, wanting a crush and enjoying another one of Tony Hawk's social interactions.

Good point:

wtf rotating tires mean . they already do — chrissy chlapecka (@chrissychlapp) May 9, 2023

💻 🧠

me: how do u serve cunt in a god honoring way? what did u look like at 19? what’s a photo that had ur dms blowing up? what’s an opinion about succession that has people looking at u like this?



the doctor performing my electric shock therapy: alright open up — helen (@helen) May 15, 2023

Another day on normal island:

british train nerds are incredible people pic.twitter.com/SNgJdLNXal — literally disraeli 🇬🇷🇺🇦🇦🇲 (@_hpar) May 9, 2023

Who signed off on this???

I hate this.



It is so large and needs two people to carry? I want a passport that is small enough to fit in my pocket. https://t.co/5MDgFbTGmf — Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) May 10, 2023

SHAKIRA!

SHAKIRA! LISTEN TO ME! HE'S TRYING TO RECRUIT YOU INTO SCIENTOLOGY! DON'T GO OUT WITH HIM! LISTEN TO ME! SHAKIRA!! https://t.co/okLyDLEze1 pic.twitter.com/xHyKL4RpBc — alice | team shiv (@ribslyrics) May 10, 2023

🍰

Ordered a cake from Costco and their system is from the 1800s, you write what you want on a piece of paper & put it in a box then nobody follows up and you just show up and hope they made it? I tried to call to confirm & they were like “if you put it in the box, it will be there” — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 11, 2023

🛹

In line at security checkpoint

(again… because travel)

Guy in front of me - looking for his ID - turning to apologize: “sorry about that… hey, you’re Tony Hawk”

me: no worries, and yes I am.

him: “…and with a skateboard. You don’t see that every day!”

me: I do. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 11, 2023

ASAP:

not having a crush is so boringggg need the zookeepers to lower someone hot into my enclosure for enrichment time — multitude container (@bartleby_era) May 13, 2023

????

unsolved mysteries is so scary. like what happened — gary human (@nokia3108) May 14, 2023

Thanks, guys!

The fire department are trying to show they're supportive but I'm fully dying at the implication that we will simply just all burn pic.twitter.com/ufKq0m67BO — Jazz ⧗ (@DerpSwan) May 13, 2023

True:

succession stans be like 🥺🥺🥺 this is my comfort character he's baby he misses his dad 😭😭😭 whole time he's trying to install the fourth reich — jaboukie (@jaboukie) May 15, 2023

