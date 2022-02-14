Florida Ounces, Knife Feet And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week we've got an assortment of tweets of different flavors, much like a box of chocolates: some sweet, some bitter and some that will take you straight to Flavortown. Enjoy.

Don't rush me:

"What percent you on?" First of all this my charger — 𝐈𝐜𝐲 ひ (@IcyJaime) February 8, 2022

This is the challenge of my life:

I’ve been stuck here for 3 hours now. pic.twitter.com/Mdd3gsPZqu — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 8, 2022

Hang in there girlie:

no it’s called blockchain and it means the monkey is actually mine pic.twitter.com/T1aoEHLR6G — sid meiers’ iron dome chomsky (@kielbasagarage) February 9, 2022

Gimme some of those NY ounces:

This is one of my favorite things that I’ve ever seen on Reddit pic.twitter.com/NhgvHuCOUj — Ian LaForge (@ianlafo) February 8, 2022

Not wrong:

Every winter Olympic sport is just a variation of either ‘get down hill fast’ or ‘knife feet’ — llama in a tux (@LlamaInaTux) February 14, 2022

Long live Guy Fieri:

wearing the same outfit to the super bowl that u wore in a super bowl commercial is one of the coolest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/KKtwgkEJSm — James (@CaucasianJames) February 14, 2022

Good strategy tbh:

taking her to starbucks cuz i forgot her name — brian 𖤐 (@briantheruller) February 12, 2022

Oh:

For the past 20 years I've received a Valentines card from the same secret admirer. So I was pretty upset when I didn't get one this year. First my granny dies and now this. — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) February 14, 2022

How did you get this pic of everyone's bf:

Lots of insta stories today looking like this pic.twitter.com/oup62XIpPb — maya (@allmychampagne) February 14, 2022

Truer words never spoken:

Sorry I didn’t reply to your email. It is Saturday and you shouldn’t have sent it. — Colleen Grady (@ColleenGrady3) February 12, 2022

