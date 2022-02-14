Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

IT WAS SATURDAY, MY DUDE

Florida Ounces, Knife Feet And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Submitted by Molly Bradley

Florida Ounces, Knife Feet And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
This week we've got an assortment of tweets of different flavors, much like a box of chocolates: some sweet, some bitter and some that will take you straight to Flavortown. Enjoy.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week we've got an assortment of tweets of different flavors, much like a box of chocolates: some sweet, some bitter and some that will take you straight to Flavortown. Enjoy.



  1. Don't rush me:

  1. This is the challenge of my life:

  1. Hang in there girlie:

  1. Gimme some of those NY ounces:

  1. Not wrong:

  1. Long live Guy Fieri:

  1. Good strategy tbh:

  1. Oh:

  1. How did you get this pic of everyone's bf:

  1. Truer words never spoken:


For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: