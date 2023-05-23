Unique Compliments, Stinky Food And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're appreciating our friends and defending moles.

🙏

God grant me the serenity to accept the things that are so over, the courage to say fuck it we ball, and the wisdom to know we are so fucking back — layla (@laylology) May 16, 2023

Same:

Hmmm:

I’m not great at math but I’m starting to connect the dots here pic.twitter.com/LMZ1iaU3iF — BUDDYHEAD ☭ (@Buddyhead) May 17, 2023

New role??

he's like an acorn that made a wish to become human https://t.co/EAW1ErwOI2 — reynolds woodpussy (@CANNIBALMlLF) May 16, 2023

Writing these down:

Here are some of my fave non-appearance compliments to give pic.twitter.com/elf0NHCjNt — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) May 17, 2023

🐈

Make this happen:

tom wambsgans on hot ones pic.twitter.com/UhuNDRiR1X — ben from succession🪵🚆 S4 SPOILERS (@chasingbodies) May 17, 2023

Sigh:

Then I guess nothing will pic.twitter.com/5qCXecsrPN — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) May 19, 2023

🥲

I want to talk about my friend Sam for a second. Sam just had a group facetime with his family. He does them every week or so. But today was different. Sam was crushing it. He was riffing, and cracking up his family members. Every callback he made was like a magic trick. Ily bro pic.twitter.com/e9vs8SGJmC — Will niedmann (@willniedmann) May 17, 2023

Keep it to yourself:

hater alert ‼️👇👇👇 moles walking just fine, sweaty 💅 worry about yourself https://t.co/HFuTItaD1R — lil stinker #1 winner of gimmick posting (@superlameballs) May 20, 2023

🎸

I’m a bitch

I’m an Orca

Sinking boats

Just off Majorca

I’m a sinner

I’m a whale

My sinking never fails pic.twitter.com/2fre9PW2XT — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) May 22, 2023

A nice threat:

New York. The city that never sleeps. But that’s all about to change. That’s because I’ve released 200 kg of Melatonin into the city’s water supply. It’s finally time for this city to get the sleep it so desperately deserves. Rest easy, NY, Zachy’s here. pic.twitter.com/SoJ2Sp2xWX — zach kagan (@zakagan) May 21, 2023

