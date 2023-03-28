Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

oh sh*t waddup

Types Of Wives, Remembering Dat Boi And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Types Of Wives, Remembering Dat Boi And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
This week, we are going to the library, fearing Grimace and contemplating life in a floating egg.
· 2.2k reads

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are going to the library, fearing Grimace and contemplating life in a floating egg.



  1. Brilliant:

  1. Just as the scriptures foretold:

  1. Finally:

  1. :'-)

  1. So true:

  1. Disturbing:

  1. When worlds collide:

  1. Take your pick:

  1. Find him:

  1. ???

  1. Modern problems require modern solutions:

  1. Classic:


For more great tweets, check out last week’s roundup.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories