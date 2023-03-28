Types Of Wives, Remembering Dat Boi And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we are going to the library, fearing Grimace and contemplating life in a floating egg.

Brilliant:

Just as the scriptures foretold:

Finally:

important update on the possibility of living in a floating egg pic.twitter.com/oE4bOoBtxh — blink-sun8tzu (@suntzufuntzu) March 26, 2023

:'-)

i smiled like i just seen an old friend in passing. a fleeting moment of comfort amidst a world of uncertainty and dread. https://t.co/oYE016F2Gd — Corv (@MS06ZAKU_II) March 25, 2023

So true:

Body parts are often metaphors. Guts are courage. Balls are courage. Spine is courage. Toes are small pigs that participate in the market economy — Benny Feldman (@Feldfrog) March 24, 2023

Disturbing:

I hate when one of your airpods steals all the nutrients from the other one in the womb so now it’s like L 87% R 3% — hailey day celebrator (@didironomy) March 22, 2023

When worlds collide:

Take your pick:

types of wifes pic.twitter.com/wL8GGVDN2g — 𝘥𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘰𝘵 (@melip0ne) March 23, 2023

Find him:

???

what did he do pic.twitter.com/NBACzRxZAF — molly taft (@mollytaft) March 22, 2023

Modern problems require modern solutions:

Mom received my rolling paper order from instamart and now i'm convincing her it's sticky notes 👍 pic.twitter.com/K3FpqgkWJt — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) March 21, 2023

Classic:

