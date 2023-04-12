Twitter Users Are Sharing The Movie And TV Show Bedrooms They Wish They Had

Most Twitter discourse involves people bitterly disagreeing on things that are either extremely important (like human rights) or incredibly meaningless (like what colour that dress was) — so it's nice when people on the app come together to bond over things that are purely wholesome and fun.

One such example is this recent tweet, which asked people bedrooms from movies or TV shows they were (or are) envious of.

Do you have a dream bedroom or closet from a tv show/movie? pic.twitter.com/i01Vj43BTN — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) April 9, 2023

Twitter users replies in their droves, and below are just a handful of the responses. Happy scrolling!

Raven's new bedroom after it got a makeover by her little brother 🥺🩷 pic.twitter.com/mFWCxl9Lrd — 𝐿𝒶𝐿𝒶 ♡︎ (@FashionGirlLaLa) April 9, 2023

As a kid, pretty much any bedroom that had a platform of some sort for their bed!



It was just sooo cool!



Adding dimension & sometimes additional storage was *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/rKwAJIQFEl — Sinnerhella - Top 0.53% on Unfiltrd (@sinnerhella) April 10, 2023

There was a Mexican telenovela for kids called Alebrijes y Rebujos, and the iconic lead, Chofis, had a little “fort” under her bed that was pretty iconic for the then young Mexican millennials watching haha 💗 pic.twitter.com/66Lfuv2hwM — HOSHI (@lockharth) April 10, 2023

I always loved Juno’s bedroom. Also Emma Stone’s character’s bedroom from Easy A pic.twitter.com/h5KIlOHkxe — saudade (@entropicsaudade) April 10, 2023

i need the hey arnold room so bad https://t.co/YniClMoYYR pic.twitter.com/12XGVwRXo9 — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) April 10, 2023

Mia's bedroom loft from the first princess diaries movie. Like hello she got to slide down a fire pole every morning pic.twitter.com/Ogr4obPWBX — karen, ferryman over the river styx ☄️ (@marenkae) April 10, 2023

Ok but a little princess HAD ME GAGGED!!! Like what !???? pic.twitter.com/Ghql9VZUdB — ᴮᴱ AlyssaAnnne94 ✤⁷𖧵✜ 🎫💜🧨 (@AAnnne94) April 10, 2023

juliet's bedroom from romeo + juliet! 👼🏻 so dainty with all the religious iconography and dolls in the bg. pic.twitter.com/h07pQ0ZL9X — tortang talong (@hebebieboy) April 10, 2023

the blue floral wallpaper from geneviève's bedroom in the umbrellas of cherbourg is not a want but a need https://t.co/ORa3u1ylAO pic.twitter.com/DbfG5AcUAz — camilla rhodes (@baysofangels) April 12, 2023

I want the bedroom from Howl’s Moving Castle so bad pic.twitter.com/jeBWjnOaN6 — Versace 🍄 (@crayzcewlcatz) April 10, 2023

Drake and Josh’s room pic.twitter.com/cCz4HzuIfG — Cross Guild Master Cam🐉 🔜 DreamCon🌩️ (@boogie_douglas) April 10, 2023

marinette's room that leads to her own balcony https://t.co/tWp0IzyDUv pic.twitter.com/Gwx1Nv59gx — lena♡ ladybug/chat noir defender | lmk brainrot (@blightnnoir) April 10, 2023

I do badly need the bedroom from Sabrina the teenage witch like you don’t get it pic.twitter.com/gh7v3uh2XR — ༒ Mel ༒ (@whimsigrl) April 10, 2023

Mary's bedroom at Misselthwaite Manor in The Secret Garden, 1993 pic.twitter.com/jpAU8u6Xrf — Tess 🌬 🍃🌱🪻☘️🌿 (@TessAvelland) April 10, 2023

Totally spies house will forever be my goals https://t.co/eDVA5wlKoj pic.twitter.com/hk6ON2Nk3i — babie (@babiegth) April 10, 2023

Carly's bedroom after the makeover. pic.twitter.com/OC0NljCweG — The Sixth Thea Sister~ 💗✨ (@LadyMirage_) April 10, 2023

the rotating closet from hannah montana 😍 pic.twitter.com/kghiZoxG0Z — P. 💙 (@cosmonade) April 10, 2023

kat is also my number one inspiration for fashion🥺 pic.twitter.com/TC0vqvFs0F — :) (@formaldehydegrl) April 10, 2023

What's yours?