listen up
Twitter Users Are Sharing Songs That Have Cheerful Beats But Devastating Lyrics
Recently, one of those Twitter accounts that posts regurgitated memes and inexplicably has millions of followers asked people on the app — using the sad-and-happy-guys-on-bus template — which songs have best disguised their sad or dark subject matter with a cheerful sound.
what song is this? pic.twitter.com/7QP1aJdWQn— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 13, 2023
Twitter users responded in their droves with examples of deceptively upbeat tunes — and some of them might surprise you.
Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People— Voltaire’s Ghost (@spectervoltaire) May 13, 2023
Bohemian Rhapsody pic.twitter.com/QrOdjqLJbu— 魔界ネコ Makai Neco @Crypto (@moffleee) May 13, 2023
tears dry on their own by amy winehouse https://t.co/mop2ERJ5zI pic.twitter.com/x0444Amapo— leonie ♰ (@stiIIbelieving) May 14, 2023
Surprised to see no one has mentioned this one by Simon & Garfunkel... https://t.co/h3rgJ9W2fr— Amy Gravino (@AmyGravino) May 13, 2023
Definitely 'Stayin Alive' by The BeeGees pic.twitter.com/IAA8e4f0zX— Shaggz (@Shaggz101) May 13, 2023
hard times de paramore https://t.co/snTeyeHAw1 pic.twitter.com/xQr3Av5mD3— Paramore Mexico 🔥 (@Paramore_Mex) May 14, 2023
Into the night— 石原つばき (@ishiharatsubaki) May 13, 2023
Yoru ni kakeru
夜に駆ける！https://t.co/E6Hou1ThiW
Hey ya by Outkast— Michael Shuman (@shumanator_121) May 13, 2023
The Smiths - "There is a Light That Never Goes Out"— angie hart (@anjeeheart) May 13, 2023
losing you by solange https://t.co/P7B1z1Orqv— LB (@lnbshr) May 13, 2023
Exhibit A 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZZESC8vCp— ⚡️ Christopher⚡️ (@Cee_Dubbbs) May 13, 2023
Which song would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments.