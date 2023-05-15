Popular
Twitter Users Are Sharing Songs That Have Cheerful Beats But Devastating Lyrics

Darcy Jimenez
These tracks might sound upbeat, but the lyrics tell an entirely different story.
Recently, one of those Twitter accounts that posts regurgitated memes and inexplicably has millions of followers asked people on the app — using the sad-and-happy-guys-on-bus template — which songs have best disguised their sad or dark subject matter with a cheerful sound.



Twitter users responded in their droves with examples of deceptively upbeat tunes — and some of them might surprise you.



Which song would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments.


