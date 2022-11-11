Twitter Status Report: What The F*ck Is Going On?

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of Elon Musk’s actions.

So much has happened since Musk officially became the owner of beloved shitposting forum social media platform Twitter. You can read about some of that here:

But what we’re here to discuss today is, well, today’s state of affairs.

Let’s set the scene with some commentary on the general vibes of Twitter right now:

The Vibes

The “substitute teacher has lost control of the classroom” vibes on here are huge today — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) November 10, 2022

For those keeping track, Twitter is currently in the stage of the Titanic sinking where the band is continuing to play and Billy Zane is running around the ship with a gun pic.twitter.com/ls2VvJ7IPb — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 11, 2022

twitter currently feeling like the delancey street mcdonalds — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 10, 2022

Elon Musk walking into Twitter headquarters tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/mEu9T5jWfC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 10, 2022

Admittedly, even if you are reluctant to see Twitter fall into utter disrepair, things are very funny right now. That is, unless you work at Twitter — in which case, things are pretty dire.

Twitter Employees

Setting aside the total chaos of what it must be like trying to keep track of his inconsistent demands and ideas for the site, Musk announced this week that no Twitter employees can work from home anymore; they all have to come into the office — an arbitrary and frankly callous thing to do while we’re still experiencing a pandemic, and for a company that allowed remote work even before COVID-19. It’s left a lot of people scrambling to make it work.

Scrambling to find childcare because my capricious manchild of a new boss just declared that I’ll lose my job if I don’t come into the office tomorrow after years of remote work… le epic pic.twitter.com/9J6Vyj2dQz — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 11, 2022

And amid the layoffs, and the reversal of layoffs, and the decisions that are potentially designed to get people to quit their jobs rather than Twitter having to lay them off and pay severance, key staff members are leaving in droves — including Yoel Roth, (former) Head of Trust & Safety, who just two days ago hosted a conversation on Twitter Spaces with Musk, trying to reassure advertisers that the platform isn’t completely imploding. (Spoiler: it is.)

According to messages shared in Twitter Slack, Twitter’s CISO, chief privacy office, and chief compliance officer all resigned last night.



An employee says it will be up to engineers to “self-certify compliance with FTC requirements and other laws.” — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 10, 2022

the person who Elon Musk kept retweeting whenever he wanted to prove to everyone that things were actually fine just resigned



the person who hosted the Twitter Space with Elon Musk yesterday to tell advertisers that things were actually fine just resigned https://t.co/txvQEwMZwC — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 10, 2022

Inside @Twitter, employees tell me that they think it's over. The departure of these two executives today, "That means it’s over ... Trust is gone."



Twitter is on life support.

More on @axios https://t.co/iehrJWRFGs — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) November 10, 2022

Twitter’s Public Statements

Article after article has come out this week reporting new and increasingly dire intel from Twitter HQ — that is, when any outlet can actually get a hold of anyone at Twitter.

The Verge published a piece about the risks Musk is taking in terms of Twitter’s security and its relationship with the Federal Trade Commission, which has already had to keep a sharp eye on the platform pre-Musk. At the end of the piece was this telling sentence:

what a sentence pic.twitter.com/AHeoseVX63 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 10, 2022

Journalists have also reported some pretty outlandish quotes from Twitter’s all-hands meeting, and these are not satire or jokes:

currently an emergency twitter all-hands going on with Elon Musk answering employee Q's



Elon was asked: "How are you going to deal with the expected attrition and align everyone on a shared vision?"



Elon Answer: "I don't know....we all need to be more hardcore." — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) November 10, 2022

an actual quote from twitter's all hands today: pic.twitter.com/D2vIdeboVO — paris martineau (@parismartineau) November 10, 2022

Outside of Twitter

Other than Twitter users across the site screaming, crying and throwing up, publications and companies are tying themselves in knots trying to figure out how to manage the impact Twitter’s implosion will have on them. From NPR:

NPR issues internal guidance on Twitter: don't advertise your handle, but don't delete it because someone could take it and impersonate you. pic.twitter.com/A4QwCCN6gt — Ben Smith (@semaforben) November 10, 2022

This is not even to touch on the trouble companies and public figures are having with impersonation on Twitter.

Impersonation

By allowing anyone with $8 to spare to buy a blue check mark, Musk has made it possible for people to create convincing Twitter handles pretending to be a company, a politician or any other prominent figure or entity.

good morning pic.twitter.com/dix4EFeg5F — inverted vibe curve: burgertown must be defended (@PatBlanchfield) November 10, 2022

Big day for the politicians of my youth pic.twitter.com/MHoiW9QVbb — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 10, 2022

Advertisers about to haul ass. Took all of one day for the verified trolls to go from "It's a'me Mario I want to fuck a'Luigi" to "let's remind everyone about that time you financed a bloody coup in Guatemala" pic.twitter.com/e89MbzL6Nt — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) November 11, 2022

Can't imagine why all the advertisers are pulling out of Twitter lmao pic.twitter.com/pg55WXkxhS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 9, 2022

The results are very, very funny for onlookers, if not for the entities these accounts have been impersonating, and they’ve led Musk to assert that accounts must now include the word “parody” in their display name, not just in their bio. The impersonations also prompted the short-lived return of the secondary “Official” checkmark on Thursday night, and ultimately caused Twitter to halt the ability to purchase a Twitter Blue subscription.

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Twitter paused allowing people to sign up for its paid subscription feature that grants blue check marks amid a flood of fake accounts, just days after it launched the controversial feature.https://t.co/LsU5oaK5xB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2022

Saying Goodbye

In all the mess, a lot of people are anticipating either Twitter shuddering to a halt or, otherwise, people leaving en masse as the site becomes unusable. In light of that, people are saying goodbye, sharing their contact information on Mastodon, Instagram, Tumblr, email and all manner of other platforms that can’t replace what Twitter offered, but will have to do.

in concert with josh's piece about twitter being more about listening than talking

alexis on how twitter is about word peoplehttps://t.co/ka9P0kOpjd — darth™ (@darth) November 11, 2022

Going from Twitter to Instagram is basically just acting out this sketch. pic.twitter.com/aJN7vOG28K — garethlwatkins on Instagram (@garethlwatkins) November 11, 2022

So! Are you feeling caught up? Really? You can take a quiz about it if you’re confident (with thanks to Buzzfeed’s Katie Notopoulos):

Ha ha! Riddle me this! answer these ten questions and ye shall win my prize!

(the prize is feeling awful) https://t.co/y7dMG2uT5L — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) November 11, 2022

My score:

Too true. Logging off now. Have a weird weekend.