Here Are Some Of Twitter's Best Quotes That Are Seared Into Peoples' Brains

There's no point repeating the fact that Twitter is dead. RIP and all that. Nilay Patel's piece, "Welcome to hell, Elon," to date remains the best summation of what Musk's entire Twitter gimmick has been about: Musk thought he could waltz his way in and purchase a whole lot of internet clout, but he's probably going to be responsible for the internet clout industry's much-needed systemic overhaul.

Now it appears that things are officially moving along. If the initial blue check fiasco wasn't enough to convince you that things are truly 2.0 around here, Musk finally announced the company's new CEO and his idea to turn Twitter into "the everything app."

Though Twitter didn't shut down like many predicted, a quick peek under the hood reveals that it has deteriorated significantly — and there's no way to discern how ugly things will get. Bluesky is the likely destination, but it'll take a minute before they open up their gated community.

Now Twitter is set to purge accounts that are no longer in use. These include a variety of accounts, from those of who have passed away and left memories online, to dormant accounts that were once created and never touched. It's a messy decision that comes with an even messier execution.

To celebrate what Twitter's meant to people from around the world, a prompt from Dan Lehner got everyone thinking. Lehner asked, "What's a tweet that's so canonical in your mind you make shorthand reference to it, even if people might not know what you're talking about?"

What's a tweet that's so canonical in your mind you make shorthand reference to it, even if people might not know what you're talking about? (I sometimes just say "uh oh y'all it's gettin' kinda hazy" expecting people to get it) pic.twitter.com/0smVCSRhay — cowboy postbop (Dan Lehner) (@danlehnermusic) May 10, 2023

It didn't take long for people to chime in with their favorite lines that originated on Twitter.

No tweet will ever be better. https://t.co/oRgecnay2t pic.twitter.com/wDa53gpwd6 — 'Whack' with a silent H ☀️ (@WhackNicholson) May 12, 2023

i use this all the time it’s not even funny https://t.co/dM4ucxyuZj pic.twitter.com/fWjffBGio9 — ma¡le (@milfadyen) May 12, 2023

a recent one. it’s more than a good tweet… but an ethos to which one can aspire. today i’ve had walking around and deliciousness, looking for one more https://t.co/SfiCslGqFR pic.twitter.com/LQnVCEGHOl — sebastian castillo (@bartlebytaco) May 11, 2023

If you see me say "yeos" it's not a typo https://t.co/x5RXnnVhFE pic.twitter.com/WMKJJwpNGs — Khayyaamzite (@KhayyaamButt) May 12, 2023

cmaaaaahn i’m a little birthday boy https://t.co/4C5JZ5FzOT pic.twitter.com/JzRdX9mAC5 — peesus christ pooperstar (@ttjesje) May 12, 2023

I had never seen this one before (it's great) pic.twitter.com/Uoc2xp8bk4 — cowboy postbop (Dan Lehner) (@danlehnermusic) May 10, 2023

"oh! oh! jail for mother! jail for mother for One Thousand Years!!!!" pic.twitter.com/OZTtJvE4rB — Doc Moon (@NotWorkingPhD) May 10, 2023

goji maca snackaroons https://t.co/vbxxNNJEzB — Talia Lavin (@mobydickenergy) May 11, 2023