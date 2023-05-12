Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

GTG, BYE

Here Are Some Of Twitter's Best Quotes That Are Seared Into Peoples' Brains

Adwait
Adwait
Here Are Some Of Twitter's Best Quotes That Are Seared Into Peoples' Brains
Twitter's slowly combusting, so let's celebrate some of its greatest hits.
· 1.1k reads
·
·
1
·

There's no point repeating the fact that Twitter is dead. RIP and all that. Nilay Patel's piece, "Welcome to hell, Elon," to date remains the best summation of what Musk's entire Twitter gimmick has been about: Musk thought he could waltz his way in and purchase a whole lot of internet clout, but he's probably going to be responsible for the internet clout industry's much-needed systemic overhaul.

Now it appears that things are officially moving along. If the initial blue check fiasco wasn't enough to convince you that things are truly 2.0 around here, Musk finally announced the company's new CEO and his idea to turn Twitter into "the everything app."

Though Twitter didn't shut down like many predicted, a quick peek under the hood reveals that it has deteriorated significantly — and there's no way to discern how ugly things will get. Bluesky is the likely destination, but it'll take a minute before they open up their gated community.

Now Twitter is set to purge accounts that are no longer in use. These include a variety of accounts, from those of who have passed away and left memories online, to dormant accounts that were once created and never touched. It's a messy decision that comes with an even messier execution.

To celebrate what Twitter's meant to people from around the world, a prompt from Dan Lehner got everyone thinking. Lehner asked, "What's a tweet that's so canonical in your mind you make shorthand reference to it, even if people might not know what you're talking about?"


It didn't take long for people to chime in with their favorite lines that originated on Twitter.



Comments

  1. Jimmy Shabadoo 11 minutes ago

    why don't you just googoo it. wook it up on googoo.

    @tarashoe 12:42 PM · Jul 3, 2013

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories