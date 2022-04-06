Trending
Twitter Announced It's Working On An Edit Feature, And People Are Not On Board

Despite years of fantasizing about a button that would let you edit your tweets, Twitter users are vehemently rejecting the formal announcement of the feature.

On April 1, the Twitter Twitter account — that is, the Twitter account for Twitter — posted an update that people had been sort of waiting for, but also not really expecting, for years:



Which was weird, because Twitter had long playfully dismissed requests and rumors of an edit button, or any other feature that would enable users to edit their tweets.




Then, on April 5, the Twitter Blue Twitter account (yes, I'm as sick of typing the word "Twitter" as you are of reading it) tweeted this substantially more believable announcement:



Which was unnerving not only because of the notion that Twitter may actually be working on an edit feature, but also because the day before, on April 4, Elon Musk — a minority shareholder in Twitter and also its newest board member — tweeted this:



So of course now people are wondering: is Twitter finally attempting to give the people what they want (or, at least, what they think they want), or is Elon's heavy hand somewhere in all this?

Naturally, people have feelings about all of this — about everything from the potential future reality of an edit feature to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter. The articles, takes and thinkpieces have started coming and they won't stop coming — but they're nothing compared to the clamor of Twitter users using their Twitter accounts to tweet about Twitter and Twitter's edit feature project that would allow you to edit your tweets on Twitter.

The reactions on Twitter range from serious analyses of why an edit button is a very bad idea to, of course, jokes about the whole thing. The general consensus, though, seems to be that Twitter should not actually introduce an edit button — partly because it introduces the possibility of someone editing a tweet that other people have liked and retweeted to significantly change its content in a potentially damning way; partly just because the "delete" button is literally right there.

Yes, people have asked for an edit button in the past; yes, okay, the response to Musk's tweet poll came out a "yes" to an edit button. But there's a big difference between wanting something in the abstract that you know you can't have, and wanting it for real. And who hasn't had conflicting desires before? We are large, we contain multitudes, etc.

But a bunch of people have already made their points better than I can. Here's just a selection of reactions from the Twittersphere.



In conclusion: should Twitter have an edit button? Who's to say?

Actually, you know what, I'll say it: no.

