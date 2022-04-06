Twitter Announced It's Working On An Edit Feature, And People Are Not On Board

On April 1, the Twitter Twitter account — that is, the Twitter account for Twitter — posted an update that people had been sort of waiting for, but also not really expecting, for years:

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Which was weird, because Twitter had long playfully dismissed requests and rumors of an edit button, or any other feature that would enable users to edit their tweets.

Nice try, but I fortunately remember this… https://t.co/teugf5J2FQ — V(Ⅲ) 🪸 #NoArticle112 (@22Augenblicke) April 1, 2022

Then, on April 5, the Twitter Blue Twitter account (yes, I'm as sick of typing the word "Twitter" as you are of reading it) tweeted this substantially more believable announcement:

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Which was unnerving not only because of the notion that Twitter may actually be working on an edit feature, but also because the day before, on April 4, Elon Musk — a minority shareholder in Twitter and also its newest board member — tweeted this:

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

So of course now people are wondering: is Twitter finally attempting to give the people what they want (or, at least, what they think they want), or is Elon's heavy hand somewhere in all this?

Naturally, people have feelings about all of this — about everything from the potential future reality of an edit feature to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter. The articles, takes and thinkpieces have started coming and they won't stop coming — but they're nothing compared to the clamor of Twitter users using their Twitter accounts to tweet about Twitter and Twitter's edit feature project that would allow you to edit your tweets on Twitter.

The reactions on Twitter range from serious analyses of why an edit button is a very bad idea to, of course, jokes about the whole thing. The general consensus, though, seems to be that Twitter should not actually introduce an edit button — partly because it introduces the possibility of someone editing a tweet that other people have liked and retweeted to significantly change its content in a potentially damning way; partly just because the "delete" button is literally right there.

Yes, people have asked for an edit button in the past; yes, okay, the response to Musk's tweet poll came out a "yes" to an edit button. But there's a big difference between wanting something in the abstract that you know you can't have, and wanting it for real. And who hasn't had conflicting desires before? We are large, we contain multitudes, etc.

But a bunch of people have already made their points better than I can. Here's just a selection of reactions from the Twittersphere.

Also something that could be nice: An option to be notified if something you've retweeted gets edited. — Ultima* (@Ultimalocked) April 5, 2022

This is the edit button. You press it, and then you post the revised tweet you want to post. pic.twitter.com/GYX7ugaJFS — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 5, 2022

.@matt_levine's take on the edit button is the only thing you need to read:https://t.co/HoDbUvuO0h https://t.co/6s7G3qGWkQ pic.twitter.com/G3BAsjvYCv — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) April 5, 2022

Asking for an edit button has been such a silly performance considering that you can quickly delete and repost a tweet, and that the people who really care about typos are really just the author and a few random nerds who think calling out typos is a personality — Zito (@_Zeets) April 5, 2022

Don't sleep on the fact that Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, literally he is that, and he looked around at all of the problems he could solve with his money and what he settled on was that "twitter doesn't have an edit button." Just god-tier stupid. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 5, 2022

an edit button won’t make most of your tweets better but it will enable a shit ton of misinformation — e taylor (@erinisaway) April 6, 2022

"if we had an edit button people would be able to correct falsehoods in viral tweets" is such nonsense, as though anyone on twitter has ever wanted to correct falsehoods in their viral tweets — alex hern (@alexhern) April 6, 2022

april fools got me like pic.twitter.com/qJY3te8i6w — pop jinx ❤️‍🔥🍒 (@xPopJinx) April 1, 2022

i am working on quitting twitter — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 1, 2022

In conclusion: should Twitter have an edit button? Who's to say?

Actually, you know what, I'll say it: no.