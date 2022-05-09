Popular
A WHOLE VIBE

Please Look At These Photos Of Tobey Maguire With Long Hair

3.6k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

And then call the authorities, because the fact that short-haired Tobey is the Tobey most of the world knows is criminal.

Yesterday on Twitter, @EmmaTolkin found and posted images of actor Tobey Maguire with long hair.



That's pretty much all there is to say. I mean, look at him. Look at his hair. Why did he cut it? Why didn't we have a long-haired Spiderman? Or a long-haired Nick Carraway? Or a long-haired whatever his name was in "Seabiscuit"? Also, why wasn't he in 180 percent more period dramas with this whole lewk?



Anyway, thank you to @EmmaTolkin for drawing our attention to these important images, and feel free to weigh in on who he most resembles in the pantheon of long-haired celebs.



Comments

