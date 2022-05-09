Please Look At These Photos Of Tobey Maguire With Long Hair

Yesterday on Twitter, @EmmaTolkin found and posted images of actor Tobey Maguire with long hair.

Why is this photo of Tobey Maguire fucking me up so hard pic.twitter.com/O4VZtbtSpd — 𝔼𝕄𝕄𝔸 𝕋𝕆𝕃ℂℍ𝕀ℕ𝕊𝕂𝔸𝕐𝔸 (@EmmaTolkin) May 8, 2022

That's pretty much all there is to say. I mean, look at him. Look at his hair. Why did he cut it? Why didn't we have a long-haired Spiderman? Or a long-haired Nick Carraway? Or a long-haired whatever his name was in "Seabiscuit"? Also, why wasn't he in 180 percent more period dramas with this whole lewk?

Criminal that this hair was not his THING ??? pic.twitter.com/svhh7C4ZA6 — 𝔼𝕄𝕄𝔸 𝕋𝕆𝕃ℂℍ𝕀ℕ𝕊𝕂𝔸𝕐𝔸 (@EmmaTolkin) May 8, 2022

Anyway, thank you to @EmmaTolkin for drawing our attention to these important images, and feel free to weigh in on who he most resembles in the pantheon of long-haired celebs.