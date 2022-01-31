WELL PLAYED
This Woman Challenged These Lads To A Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors. What Happened Next Left Them Speechless
TikToker India Sasha gave these men a friendly wager that if they defeated her in Rock, Paper, Scissors, she'd buy the table a round of drinks.
"If I win the game, yous have all got to buy me and my friends a drink, if yous win, we buy yous drinks," Sasha explained. They soon realized they'd been had.
Sasha, who has a rare congenital hand disability called Symbrachydactyly, has been growing a following online, describing herself as a "Disability Educator, Model and Pi$$ Taker."
