This Woman Challenged These Lads To A Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors. What Happened Next Left Them Speechless

Submitted by James Crugnale

India Sasha left these men flabbergasted after challenging them to a friendly game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

TikToker India Sasha gave these men a friendly wager that if they defeated her in Rock, Paper, Scissors, she'd buy the table a round of drinks.

"If I win the game, yous have all got to buy me and my friends a drink, if yous win, we buy yous drinks," Sasha explained. They soon realized they'd been had.

@indiasasha If you can’t live laugh love your disability, you should 😜 #disability #indiasasha #fyp #prank ♬ original sound - Indiasasha

Sasha, who has a rare congenital hand disability called Symbrachydactyly, has been growing a following online, describing herself as a "Disability Educator, Model and Pi$$ Taker."

