MY CUP RUNNETH OVER

This Water Cup Challenge Match Was So Tense You Could Cut It With A Knife

The Water Cup Challenge involves players taking turns pouring a dollop of water into a full plastic cup and losing when it overflows. It's the most nerve-racking two minutes you might ever watch.
@thefbhouse WATER CUP CHALLENGE 😈🏈 @juju @realdockery @ajgreene15 @jobdockery #football #nfl #SmellLikeIrishSpring ♬ Rackz got më - Yeat

