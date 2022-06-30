This Twitter Account Uncovers The Weirdest Little Medieval Guys For Your Viewing Pleasure

While much of Twitter is, frankly, a cesspit, there are some corners of the site where wholesome accounts, designed only to bring joy, dwell. One of these is "Weird Medieval Guys", which gives peculiar little medieval drawings a new lease of life by sharing them on the platform.

The page's creator, who goes only by their Twitter handle @WeirdMedieval, says there are thousands of medieval manuscripts digitized and published online for everyone to enjoy.

"Once I realized how many medieval guys were hidden away in the corners of the Internet, waiting to be seen, I felt almost obligated to share them with people," they say. "It almost hurt not to, like I had all of these little creatures saved on my laptop, and I knew they needed to be housed somewhere they’d get the love they deserve."

Weird Medieval Guys has taken off in a big way, with its curious creatures regularly getting tens of thousands of likes. @WeirdMedieval says they never expected the account to become so popular — but they're more surprised that the response has been pretty much entirely positive.

"On Twitter it feels like a given that no matter what you’re doing, at least one person will want to tell you that they don’t like it; it’s a classic Internet phenomenon and it’s especially bad on Twitter," they say. "But there’s been none of that. Everyone’s been really nice!"

Weird Medieval Guys' 317,900-strong following is testament to humankind's love for strange little dudes, and you can check out some of the account's best and weirdest below.

Firstly, this guy:

frog, france, 15th century pic.twitter.com/ZgKyuJHcgI — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 22, 2022

Medieval interpretations of cats are quite something:

cat, germany, 15th century pic.twitter.com/ZMFltYmPHb — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 8, 2022

𝔎𝔞𝔱𝔷, germany, 16th century pic.twitter.com/3B7lGpbcJP — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 4, 2022

cat playing the bagpipes, france, 15th century pic.twitter.com/UGZVJMDmOY — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 30, 2022

cat playing the organ, belgium, 15th century pic.twitter.com/jVsdwPLu7g — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 17, 2022

cat fish, iran, 16th century pic.twitter.com/yrXTv9n3TK — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 29, 2022

Snail hybrid creatures were apparently very popular:

snail rooster, bruges, 15th century pic.twitter.com/e7lSxST0dI — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 12, 2022

snail deer, dutch, 15th century pic.twitter.com/o3PgQ88Usc — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 7, 2022

(The snail deer is @WeirdMedieval's personal favorite.)

update.....SNOOSTER has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/OXVElNR1SJ — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 7, 2022

These bats are very normal:

normal bat, france, 15th century pic.twitter.com/070uJKKqzn — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 18, 2022

normal bats, england, ca. 13th century pic.twitter.com/LNtbSKZMmK — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 1, 2022

Lions were considerably less scary in the middle ages:

happy lion, france, 15th century pic.twitter.com/3wnB0AVib7 — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 7, 2022

lion, netherlands, 12th century pic.twitter.com/94nAZfVsPG — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 14, 2022

lion, italy, 15th century pic.twitter.com/tao7nDRffZ — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 27, 2022

And here's whatever these are:

a humble little creature, netherlands, 15th century pic.twitter.com/zOpyQ2KpzQ — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 17, 2022

demon, netherlands, 15th century pic.twitter.com/9VQHKamdvb — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 21, 2022

oops forgot to add my other fave pic.twitter.com/TkpaBOrM06 — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) June 29, 2022

important weird guy incoming pic.twitter.com/BI3iqtdyh1 — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) May 10, 2022

See more weird medieval guys on Twitter or support the account on Ko-Fi.