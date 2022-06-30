Popular
Memeing the middle ages

This Twitter Account Uncovers The Weirdest Little Medieval Guys For Your Viewing Pleasure

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 979 reads
"I had all of these little creatures saved on my laptop, and I knew they needed to be housed somewhere they’d get the love they deserve."

While much of Twitter is, frankly, a cesspit, there are some corners of the site where wholesome accounts, designed only to bring joy, dwell. One of these is "Weird Medieval Guys", which gives peculiar little medieval drawings a new lease of life by sharing them on the platform.



The page's creator, who goes only by their Twitter handle @WeirdMedieval, says there are thousands of medieval manuscripts digitized and published online for everyone to enjoy.

"Once I realized how many medieval guys were hidden away in the corners of the Internet, waiting to be seen, I felt almost obligated to share them with people," they say. "It almost hurt not to, like I had all of these little creatures saved on my laptop, and I knew they needed to be housed somewhere they’d get the love they deserve."

Weird Medieval Guys has taken off in a big way, with its curious creatures regularly getting tens of thousands of likes. @WeirdMedieval says they never expected the account to become so popular — but they're more surprised that the response has been pretty much entirely positive.

"On Twitter it feels like a given that no matter what you’re doing, at least one person will want to tell you that they don’t like it; it’s a classic Internet phenomenon and it’s especially bad on Twitter," they say. "But there’s been none of that. Everyone’s been really nice!"

Weird Medieval Guys' 317,900-strong following is testament to humankind's love for strange little dudes, and you can check out some of the account's best and weirdest below.


Firstly, this guy:


Medieval interpretations of cats are quite something:


Snail hybrid creatures were apparently very popular:


(The snail deer is @WeirdMedieval's personal favorite.)



These bats are very normal:


Lions were considerably less scary in the middle ages:


And here's whatever these are:



See more weird medieval guys on Twitter or support the account on Ko-Fi.

