This Reddit Thread Of Things That Young People Are Sick Of Hearing Old People Complain About Is A Hilarious Dose Of Cringe

Are you fed up with all the things that Baby Boomers like to kvetch about nonstop? So is the rest of Reddit. But which frequently heard lament is most in need of retirement?

In a thread that brought Millennials and Zoomers together to dunk on their elders, Redditor baker10923 asked which things younger people were "tired of hearing from older generations?" And thousands of users obliged their least favorite frequently heard complaint from all the armchair geezers.

Don't Believe Everything You See On The Internet

"Don't believe everything you see on the internet" ~ my parents when I was a teenager in the late 90s Now I have to tell my parents that.

I was at gf's parents' place and she told us something generally unbelievable she read about on Instagram and I casually asked if that was verified to have actually happened and her mother very sarcastically replied "oh are you one of those fact-checker types?" Like that is some sort of insult or something to want to know the truth? I guess my parents and teachers just reinforced the whole "don't believe something just because you read it on the internet."

That's a prime opportunity to maintain eye contact, express dominance, and answer "yes, yes I am a fact checker". Because if anyone from the GF on is bothered by facts, you want to know that before you spend Thanksgiving with them for the rest of their lives.

This one, my god. That generation is the worst offender when it comes to naively believing everything they read online.

I hate how we've gone from me getting facebook as a teenager and my parents being like "DON'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE ON THE INTERNET" to them sending me "medical research" from unverified/unreputable sources.

Kids Don't Play Outside Anymore

I do love the complaints about kids not playing outside anymore nowadays. Especially by people from the generation who did everything in their power to make just being outside aggressively terrible. Either through a large decrease in the number of places kids can play, an increase in the number of cars and just vehicles in general or by making laws against things like simply hanging out. Of course we're going to prefer being on the phone over that.

This is a really good point I hadn’t considered- Parents complaining about kids never wanting to go outside, not realizing / taking responsibility for the fact that being outside isn’t the same as when they were young… or even me. I’m 33 and when I was 10-15 I was always outside but in the post 9/11, post Columbine era, kids are often overprotected and micromanaged, and everything is so damn expensive. There’s also very few places for kids to hang out. I remember reading a story about some parents from Michigan who had their kids taken by CPS because there’s actually a statewide law that kids under 18 aren’t even allowed to be at the park unsupervised, and this one family got reported abs in all kinds of shiit because their 12 year old would often play in the park just down the street from their house, in a suburb. Wild.

As a parent in a Michigan suburb whose 12 year-old likes to meet his friends at the park down the street: … uh oh.

Kids Just Want To Drink And Go To Parties

"The young people always just want to Drink and go to partys" 1. No 2. Don't pretend like you didn't do this too lol

Seriously. From what we have seen and heard, the 60s and 70s weren't the most conservative years for Americans...LSD and Acid ran rampant. "Hippie" culture and "Free Love". Hitchhiking through the US. "Gas, Grass, or Ass" isn't something the younger generation came up with, I'll tell you that.

As a older person, I say this often. Not as a point of detriment, but as a matter of fact. Young people want to drink and go to parties. Obviously. Why wouldn't you? Being young and in your early 20's is the perfect time to be drinking and partying. It's when it's the most fun. It's when spending a whole weekend partying isn't gonna lead to ruining your week, or getting you in trouble at work, or at least getting in trouble at the shitty job you have that doesn't really matter isn't a big deal. It's when all of your friends are usually available at a moments notice instead of struggling to even get in contact with your buddies and work around their schedules to find a time where 3 people can meet up for an just an hour. It's when the work to prepare for a party doesn't outweigh the benefits of actually going. When you don't have to spend a week preparing, trying to balance your responsibilities so that being away for an night doesn't screw up your plans. Where you have to arrange things for giving yourself a buffer day to recover from said party, while making sure you aren't stuck doing shit you hate doing but have to anyways, and making sure you don't have to do it while hungover. And you do all that just to have half of your friends cancel because they couldn't manage to make all that work on their end, and you end up with the 3 buddies that could, and it's just hanging out, drinking and playing cards for a few hours and going home.

Seriously, young people should want to drink and party. If you don't do it then, you just miss out because it only gets worse from there.

Kids Don't Know How To Fix Anything

How we can't fix anything ourselves. Then promptly ask us to fix their WiFi, set up their new phone and figure out why their computer is running slow. We can do plenty, we just have a different skill set!

No joke, my dad did this time me. I diddnt know how to change my tire on my car at 18 (he never showed me) complained about it, and told me to figure it out. Not 10 minutes later his wifi went out and asked me to fix it. I told him to figure it out.

My dad did this to me too, when I was growing up. If I didn't know how to do something "practical", he'd scoff and say, "don't you even know how to do this?" when he had never taught me. Thankfully, I learned to teach myself from Google and Youtube. I'm trying to do better with my own daughter and teaching her everything I think she needs to know and explaining so she knows the reasoning behind why certain things are done.

Kids Need To Start Saving If They Ever Want To Buy A House

“just start saving! you’ll be able to buy a house in no time”

Housing market: We don't do that here ✋️

Haha my friend had saved 50k down payment for a house 2 years ago. Still to this day gets outbid for houses going 100k over asking.

"Back in my day, we worked min wage can still could afford a home." I got so insulted when they told me to do the math and i did, pointed it out and they were still in denial LOL

My parents bought their first home, a 2BR 1BA in a nice NYC-suburb town, in 1984 for $60k. It needed work, and my dad put on a second level to accommodate our growing family, then sold it in 1993 for $160k. Nice! Today, 29 years later, the Zillow estimate is $537k.

Kids Are Too Sensitive Nowadays

"Your generation is sensitive and weren't taught hard work" yall literally raised us, how is it our faults.

Like when they complain about how kids got participation trophies. Dude, it was your idea, no kid thought up of it.

how sensitive we are I made a comment on a YouTube video calling a gay couple cute and some f%ckin boomer stalked my YouTube channel and felt the need to insult me several times like I’m not the sensitive one in this situation

Kids These Days And Their ‘Damn Phones’

"You kids and these damn phones..." My parents are on their phones more than I am by a lot.

Yup and it's always facebook and facebook videos blaring at full volume too.

I see you’ve met my father. I bought the man a pair of AirPods Max for Christmas so no one would have to hear his phone blaring fb videos anymore. They sat unopened until a couple weeks ago when my mom decided to use them to watch TV so she can drown out the sound of the aforementioned videos.

Well, at least they went to use.

Why Aren't You Married Yet?

Just had someone the other day ask me "so why arent you married?" I'm like.. if i met someone worth marrying, then I would!

Best response to this is “Supply chain issues”

Come Home, We Want To Spend Time With You

My favourite version of this is "come home, we want to spend time with you". So i come home and dad jacks his headphones in on his tablet and watches videos, mom gets on her laptop, and im stuck watching whatever rerun of Monk theyve got playing on the tv essentially by myself. I've become a holiday decoration to be set out on the couch and not interacted with.

Could be worse. My father wants me home so he can argue politics with me.

Mine just makes super political statements, and if I say anything besides agreeing he says "let's not talk politics."

